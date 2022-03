Added: 02.03.2022 8:09 | 12 views | 0 comments

This was not Cisneros’s first bid against Rep. Henry Cuellar. After interning for him in 2014, she waged a primary challenge six years later and came within 2,700 votes of defeating him. Cuellar was able to prevail then thanks to decades of name recognition and a deep campaign account — he outspent her by $700,000.