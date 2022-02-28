Two Republican members of Congress participated in a white nationalistâ€™s conference. Mitt Romney called them â€˜morons.â€™

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) later defended attending the conference organized by Nick Fuentes, saying she didnâ€™t know he has promoted white-nationalist ideas.