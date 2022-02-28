Biden wanted to use the State of the Union speech to pivot to his agenda. Then Russia started a land war.

President Bidenâ€™s team has revised his first State of the Union address to portray Russiaâ€™s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a vivid example of the the tension between democracy and autocracy.