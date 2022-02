How Ketanji Brown Jackson found a path between confrontation and compromise



Source: nypost.com



If on paper, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s career looks like a bullet train from the Miami suburbs to the nation’s highest court, her path was neither smooth nor straight. Jackson found her way with a different approach than the confrontational activism of her parents’ generation — by deploying her smarts, good cheer and a root assumption that, whatever the obstacles, she belonged. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Tags: Supreme Court