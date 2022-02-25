Live updates: Biden calls Jackson â€˜one of our nationâ€™s brightest legal mindsâ€™ as he announces intent to nominate her to Supreme Court

Added: 25.02.2022 15:58 | 13 views | 0 comments

Announcing a choice that fulfills a campaign promise, President Biden plans to introduce federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court at a White House event Friday afternoon.