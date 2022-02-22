Parents allege a U.S. House candidate berated kids at a sleepover. In an apology, she says she â€˜hallucinated.â€™

In a televised interview, congressional candidate Abby Broyles (D) said she had no recollection of berating a group of young girls having a sleepover. She nevertheless apologized for the incident.