Dick Durbin was installed as Judiciary Committee chairman for just this moment: Shepherding a Supreme Court pick through the Senate. After years of discontent among lawmakers and party activists about how the Democratic leaders of the Judiciary Committee — first Patrick Leahy, then Dianne Feinstein — handled confirmation battles, Durbin has been tasked with running a smooth process that will result in not only a new justice but one who is elevated, not battered by the confirmation process.