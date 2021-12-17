Biden decries ‘unrelenting assault’ on voting rights in S.C. graduation address at Clyburn alma mater

“This new sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion, it’s un-American, it’s undemocratic and, sadly, it is unprecedented since Reconstruction,” Biden said at South Carolina State University.