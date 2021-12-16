Rep. Clyburn didnâ€™t get to march in his college graduation. Six decades later, Biden will give him his diploma.

President Biden is set to give the commencement address at South Carolina State University, Clyburn's alma mater, during his first trip back to the state after winning its crucial presidential primary last year.