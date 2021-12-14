What can happen to Mark Meadows and other Trump advisers who are ignoring Jan. 6 subpoenas?

The special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and former president Donald Trumpâ€™s role in it has limited enforcement power to get Trump allies like Mark Meadows to talk. But they can try to put these people in jail.