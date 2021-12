What are the midterms?



Midterm elections are coming up in 2022. Most members of Congress are up for election and there are many important state and local races happening too. Here’s what you need to know to understand the significance, candidates and critical issues at play in these national elections. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Election Tags: Congress