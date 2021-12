House Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Meadows in contempt, details texts from Trump allies who wanted him to call off rioters

The panel released texts from former president Donald Trump’s allies asking former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to push the president to call off the rioters, including one from his son, Donald Trump Jr.