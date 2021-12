What can happen to Mark Meadows and other Trump advisers who are ignoring Jan. 6 subpoenas?

The special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and former president Donald Trump’s role in it has limited enforcement power to get Trump allies like Mark Meadows to talk. But they can try to put these people in jail.