Police seize property without charges and pocket the proceeds. There’s a bipartisan move to crack down.

There's a bipartisan House effort to halt “perverse profit motives” that result in a racially disproportionate property confiscation impact on low-income Black and Hispanic property owners, while unfairly boosting police department coffers with little oversight.