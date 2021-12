New details emerge on Meadows’s role in trying to overturn election as Jan. 6 panel moves to hold him in contempt

The House committee released details of emails and text messages Mark Meadows had already handed over, providing one of the first glimpses of internal communications the panel has obtained that illuminate the actions of President Donald Trump and his allies.