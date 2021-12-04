The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus



Added: 04.12.2021 15:17 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wallpapers13.com



Much has been made of the split between less-vaccinated (often red) states and more-vaccinated (often blue) ones. It's even more pronounced at the county level. More in www.washingtonpost.com »