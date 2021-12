Alleged Proud Boys associate charged in Capitol riot after FBI identified him in an August photo with Sidney Powell

Added: 04.12.2021 2:21 | 13 views | 0 comments

FBI says two former Washington state men linked to accused Proud Boys leader Nordean were among first to breach Capitol barricades in Jan. 6 riot, and one apparently posed with Trump attorney Sidney Powell in South Dakota during the August 2021 Sturgis motorcycle rally.