A man said heâ€™d hang 6 members of Congress who didnâ€™t â€˜get behindâ€™ Trump, feds say. He got 33 months in prison.

Added: 02.12.2021 9:44 | 11 views | 0 comments

Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said in a statement that while political expression is protected speech, threats of violence are serious federal crimes.