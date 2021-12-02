ï»¿Thursday, 02 December 2021
Moderate House Democrats urge leaders to focus on economic issues amid worries voters blame party for inflation, supply chain problems
Added: 02.12.2021 9:00 | 18 views | 0 comments
Source: usaherald.com
Some of the lawmakers have expressed concern that the House has taken too many votes on bills that have no chance of passing the Senate, such as changes to the immigration system and gun laws, that are not popular in their swing districts.
Tags:
Democrats
,
Migration
,
NFL
,
Lawmakers
