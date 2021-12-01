Kavanaugh, who told Senate Roe v. Wade was â€˜settled as precedent,' signals openness to overturning abortion decision

In his 2018 confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh repeatedly emphasized that Roe v. Wade had set an important precedent that was later reaffirmed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey.