Heâ€™s charged with assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now heâ€™s running for office in Texas.

Added: 30.11.2021 18:38 | 14 views | 0 comments

Even though Mark Middleton and his wife, Jalise, face multiple federal charges stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot, that is not stopping him from running for office as a Republican in Texas in 2022.