Steele dossier sources, methods face new scrutiny after indictment of key figure



Added: 23.11.2021 18:00 | 28 views | 0 comments



Source: rulebysecrecy.com



After the indictment of Igor Danchenko, a Washington-based analyst who authorities say was a key source for the Steele dossier, there are now intensifying questions about who provided the information packaged into the document — and whether Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who compiled it, understood the sources behind the claims. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Tags: Washington