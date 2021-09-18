Court hearings, guilty pleas belie right-wing recasting of Jan. 6 defendants as persecuted patriots



Added: 18.09.2021 0:33 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: comprarmarihuanamadrid.com



About 73 pleas, roughly 600 charged and dozens still jailed. Ahead of the Justice for J6 rally, a look at where the defendants stand. More in www.washingtonpost.com »