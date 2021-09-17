Capitol Police chief dropped request for armed National Guard to be on standby for Saturdayâ€™s rally after Pentagon discussions

A top Senate security official said the original request did not follow proper protocol. Chief J. Thomas Manger instead asked for troops who would be unarmed, other than batons, which was approved by the Department of Defense.