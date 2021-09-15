Joe Manchin gets all the attention. But Kyrsten Sinema could be an even bigger obstacle for Democratsâ€™ spending plans.

After objecting to the price tag of President Bidenâ€™s Build Back Better plan in late July, the Arizonan has remained almost entirely mum. But behind the scenes she has been peppering her colleagues with questions and concerns.