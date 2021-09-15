No, the White House did not â€˜silenceâ€™ Biden with a mute â€˜buttonâ€™

The president is a self-described "gaffe machine," but contrary to a right-wing narrative promoted by the RNC and Sen. James Risch, his staff did not cut the feed to prevent him from embarrassment.