White House considered requiring vaccines for international air travelers



Added: 15.09.2021 2:18 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: thereal.com



The idea was shelved after some aides worried it would be impractical to require proof of vaccination every time a passenger boards a plane. The debate reflects the pressure on Biden to weigh practical, political and economic factors in setting covid strategy. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Tags: White House