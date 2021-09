A profound memorial in Shanksville



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



For the past twenty years, Michael Williamson has traveled to Shanksville on the anniversary of 9-11 as the memorial to Flight 93 grew from a chain link fence laden with personal mementos to a beautiful park replete with an elegant monument, a visitors center, contemplative pathways, and a Tower of Voices. More in www.washingtonpost.com »