Trump expected to endorse Wyoming lawyer to unseat Liz Cheney in biggest test of his ability to purge his critics from the party

Added: 08.09.2021 21:17 | 7 views | 0 comments

The former president has vowed to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) since she voted to impeach him in January over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.