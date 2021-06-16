Rep. Schneider says he will withdraw censure resolution after Rep. Greeneâ€™s apology for comparing face masks to the Holocaust

Added: 16.06.2021 3:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

In a statement Tuesday night, the Illinois Democrat said he was â€˜pleasantly surprisedâ€™ to learn that Greene had visited the Holocaust Museum and apologized for her remarks.