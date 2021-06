‘I didn’t take an oath to defend Donald Trump’: Rep. Tom Rice tests whether Republican voters can support a conservative who crossed Trump

Added: 14.06.2021 0:35 | 9 views | 0 comments

Rice (R-S.C.) is considered the most surprising of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump because of his conservative record and reputation as a low-profile, loyal member of the party who represents a district Trump overwhelmingly won twice.