Republican leaders say they want to focus on the future, but Trump is far from done with the past

Trump’s appearance Saturday in North Carolina illustrates a continued conundrum for the Republican Party: While he remains overwhelmingly popular among the party’s faithful, he potentially poses a problem for the GOP as it looks to win over voters ahead of the 2022 midterms who are wary of his divisive style.