In pro-Trump speech, Pence says he doesnâ€™t know if theyâ€™ll â€˜ever see eye-to-eyeâ€™ on Jan. 6 Capitol attack



Source: www.oregonlive.com



Pence has continued publicly supporting Trump despite the events of Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead and putting Pence and his family in danger. More in www.washingtonpost.com »