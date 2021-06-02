â€˜Devastating, tragic, and deadlyâ€™: VA leaders in Arkansas allowed impaired pathologist to harm hundreds of veterans, watchdog finds

Added: 02.06.2021 17:30 | 11 views | 0 comments

The pathologist, Robert Morris Levy, was sentenced in January to 20 years in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud, after reaching a deal with prosecutors.