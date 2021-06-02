ï»¿Wednesday, 02 June 2021
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Pressure mounts on Manchin as â€˜panicâ€™ sets in among Democrats over voting rights
Added: 02.06.2021 12:00 | 9 views | 0 comments
Source: www.politico.com
President Biden seemed to lash out at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday, as his colleagues prod him and activitsts decry his hesitation on the voting bill and continued support for the Senate filibuster.
More in www.washingtonpost.com
»
Tags:
Democrats
,
Voting
,
President
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
BeyoncÃ©
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Cisco
Climate change
Congress
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
IBM
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Players
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
Star Wars
UK
USA
White House
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2021 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us