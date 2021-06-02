FEC spares Trump but fines tabloid publisher for hush-money payment to ex-Playboy model who claimed affair with him

Added: 02.06.2021 1:05 | 17 views | 0 comments

The decision came in response to a complaint that the companyâ€™s $150,000 payment to Karen McDougal months before the 2016 election was an illegal in-kind corporate contribution to Trumpâ€™s presidential campaign.