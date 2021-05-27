Mother and partner of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick request meetings with all Republican senators, urging them to back Jan. 6 commission

“My son has been gone for over four months and I want answers, that’s all,” Gladys Sicknick, the late officer’s mother, told hen asked why she is requesting the meetings.