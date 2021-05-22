â€˜From Ferguson to Palestineâ€™: How Black Lives Matter changed the U.S. debate on the Mideast

Black Lives Matter has shifted the Democratsâ€™ lens on a range of issues, from the environment to the economy. Now itâ€™s doing the same on global matters â€” starting with Gaza.