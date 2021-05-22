GOP challenger to Cheney says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18: â€˜Itâ€™s like the Romeo and Juliet storyâ€™

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard claimed on social media that the information was coming to light now only because he was seen as a threat to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in a GOP primary.