Trumpâ€™s comments on Maricopa County election recount are â€˜unhinged,â€™ Arizona Republican official says

Added: 16.05.2021

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called on Republicans to stop supporting Trumpâ€™s baseless claims of fraud and slammed the former president for falsely accusing Maricopa County of deleting an elections database.