GOP Sen. Inhofe tells female EPA nominee to ‘behave’ or he’d tell ‘her daddy,’ who was in the room

An aide to Sen. James M. Inhofe said the quip to Radhika Fox, nominee to lead EPA’s Office of Water, was intended as a joke after Fox mentioned her father was in the room for her confirmation hearing.