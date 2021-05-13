GOP Sen. Inhofe tells female EPA nominee to â€˜behaveâ€™ or heâ€™d tell â€˜her daddy,â€™ who was in the room

An aide to Sen. James M. Inhofe said the quip to Radhika Fox, nominee to lead EPAâ€™s Office of Water, was intended as a joke after Fox mentioned her father was in the room for her confirmation hearing.