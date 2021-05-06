Caitlyn Jenner, speaking from her plane hangar, says friends are fleeing California because of homeless people

Caitlyn Jennerâ€™s attempt to court social conservatives in her recall-election campaign for California governor has sometimes put her in a tenuous spot, particularly as one of the most visible transgender women in the U.S.