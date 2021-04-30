Giuliani claims search warrant at his home was illegal because electronic materials were on his iCloud



Added: 30.04.2021 17:25 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mediaite.com



“There was no justification for that warrant,” Rudy Giuliani exclaimed to Tucker Carlson on Thursday night, pointing to the sky in reference to his iCloud. “It is an illegal, unconstitutional warrant.” More in www.washingtonpost.com »