GOP lawmaker who voted to overturn Bidenâ€™s election win wants to help him on criminal justice reform

Added: 29.04.2021 18:23 | 4 views | 0 comments

"I want to help with the criminal justice reform. I want to be a part of it," said Rep. Troy E. Nehls (R-Tex.) to President Biden in a brief exchange after the president's speech Wednesday to a joint session of Congress.