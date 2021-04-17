The GOPâ€™s gradual descent into â€˜replacement theoryâ€™



Added: 16.04.2021 22:33 | 8 views | 0 comments



Itâ€™s a reflection of the lasting impact Trump has had on the movement, even now that heâ€™s out of office, as well as a commentary on just how ripe the party was for such a shift. More in www.washingtonpost.com »