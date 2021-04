Manchin says there is ‘no circumstance’ where he would vote to get rid of or ‘weaken’ the filibuster in blow to Biden agenda

The West Virginia senator also suggested, in an op-ed published in The Washington Post, that he would be opposed to using the budgetary reconcilaton process again to circumvent the filibuster, an avenue Senate Democrats have considered for passing Biden’s ambitious infrastructure package.