House Democrats have little room for differences when it comes to passing Biden’s infrastructure proposal

Speaker’s normally operate with a much larger majority than their counterparts in the Senate, giving them more control of the legislation that passes through the House. But Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) now finds herself in a position not too distant from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) who oversees an evenly divided Senate.