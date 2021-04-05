A QAnon revelation suggests the truth of Qâ€™s identity was right there all along

The extremist movementâ€™s leader had purported to be a top-secret government operative. But a possible slip-up in a new documentary about QAnon suggests that Q was actually Ron Watkins, the longtime administrator of the 8kun message board.