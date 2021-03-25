Andrew Cuomoâ€™s family members were given special access to covid testing, according to people familiar with the arrangement

As part of the program, a state lab expedited the results of well-connected people who were tested, even as average New Yorkers were struggling to get tested in the early days of the pandemic due to a scarcity of resources.