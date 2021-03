The IRS is behind in processing nearly 7 million tax returns, slowing refunds as it implements new stimulus

Nearly 7 million tax filers are in limbo and facing substantial delays in getting refunds, as the Internal Revenue Service struggles to keep up with the demands of issuing stimulus checks and implementing a myriad of tax code changes from the coronavirus relief packages.